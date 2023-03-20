ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law Enforcement in Chemung County has made a second arrest and recovered several guns that were stolen, however, not all of the weapons are accounted for.

Today, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested 40-year-old, Kyle J. Menio, of Van Etten, N.Y. for Burglary in the Second Degree. Menio’s arrest stems from an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a burglary of a residence on Mallory Road in the Town of Veteran, on March 9, 2023. During that burglary, numerous rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other valuables were stolen from the home.

KYLE J. MENIO (Chemung County Sheriff’s Office) Firearms recovered (Chemung County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office Menio, has prior felony convictions and was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail. Another subject Shawn Mistifer of Veteran had also been arrested in connection to this investigation.

During the investigation, deputies were able to recover all of the handguns, as well as a large number of rifles and shotguns, along with coins, jewelry, and other valuables that had been stolen. It is currently believed that not all of the long guns have been accounted for.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case, and additional arrests are expected.

The original call was from a neighbor who observed a suspicious vehicle in the area near the residence, and immediately called and reported this. The suspects did flee the area, however, the presence of the neighbor contributed to their fleeing, which caused them to leave evidence behind which helped identify one of the subjects.