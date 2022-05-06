ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- May is skin cancer awareness month and there are a few things you should be doing to protect your skin.

“You need to be sun smart. Enjoy the sun, but also protect yourself. There are three easy ways to do this- I call them the 3-S’s. You want to slip on a shirt, slap on a hat, and slop on lots of sunscreen.” D.O. Amit Sharma, Family Medicine Physician, Arnot Health

Using sunscreen is one of the most important things you can do. The American Dermatology Association recommends SPF 30 or higher; the key being applying enough and frequently. Even on cloudy days it is important to remember to cover up and use sunscreen. Clouds only filter out less than 25% of the UV rays that can be harmful to your skin.



In addition to protecting yourself from the UV rays, getting screened regularly by your doctor is important.