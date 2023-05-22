CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County police agencies will participate in New York State’s STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign during Memorial Day weekend.

The campaign designed to bring awareness to the dangers of driving impaired will start on Friday, May 26 and end on Tuesday, May 30. Motorists should expect an increased police presence during this time frame.

STOP-DWI, which stands for “Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated,” is an initiative that allows all counties in New York State to establish their own programs to reduce alcohol and drug-related crashes. STOP-DWI occurs during major U.S. and other events that typically see an increase in drinking. Each county is eligible to keep all DWI fines collected in its jurisdiction during this campaign.

Those who plan to drink over the holiday weekend can download the STOP-DWI app to create a plan to get home safely. The app will allow users to learn more about Blood Alcohol Content Levels, locate and call cabs, create a designated driver list, and more.

To learn more about this initiative, visit stopdwi.org.