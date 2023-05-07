CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Do your kids love to go fishing? If so, it’s time to register for Swarthout’s Take a Child Fishing Derby.

Children from ages 2 to 15 are invited to participate in Swarthout’s 20th Annual Take a Child Fishing Derby. Parents and guardians have until May 31 to register their children for the event using this form.

Young fishers can register for the virtual derby or the main sunfish/bluegill derby (or both). The virtual derby will run from June 1 through June 23 at 5 p.m. Participants can catch fish anywhere they would like (even in other states) and submit two photos to the derby. One of these photos must be of the participant holding a sign that says “Swarthout’s Take A Child Fishing Derby 2023” along with their name and registration number. The registration number will be available right after submitting the form only, so be prepared to write it down when registering.

The main derby will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Participants must arrive at Swarthout’s Bait and Tackle Shop between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for check-in. The bait shop is located at 133 East Hudson St. in Elmira.

After checking in, derby participants can go anywhere in Chemung County to catch the largest two sunfish/bluegills. Live or freshly caught sunfish/bluegills must be brought back to the bait shop between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. for weigh-in.

Participants of the main and virtual derbies are asked to come to Swarthout’s before noon for a celebration and prizes. Lunch will start being served at 11:30 a.m., and prizes and awards will be given from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

An optional fundraiser will follow the derby. This fundraiser will have raffles for prizes that include gift cards and gift baskets. Proceeds from the raffle go towards paying for the derby festivities and prizes.

More information on the derby can be found on the registration form.