ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yesterday afternoon the Elmira Police Department made an arrest for drugs and a gun following a traffic stop.

The Elmira Police Department reports that around 5:42 PM yesterday, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of S. Main Street and Hudson Street, after a call about a man with a gun. During the traffic stop, officers conducted an investigation, and as a result, found a loaded, defaced .380 caliber handgun as well as cocaine and fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old male was arrested. Keyshawn M. Johnson was charged with the following charges:

– Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (Class C Felony)

– Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

– Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree ( Class B Felony)

– Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree (Class C Felony)

– Obstruction of Governmental Administration (Class A Misdemeanor)

Johnson was arraigned in Elmira City Court and was taken to the Chemung County Jail. If you have any additional information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.