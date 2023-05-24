ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight is the night that the two candidates for the position of Elmira Mayor will face off in their first debate.

The candidates, Incumbent Mayor, Republican, Daniel Mandell, and his Democratic Party challenger, Jim Hassell have agreed to participate in a live, televised debate on May 24th. The debate will also be streamed live on MyTwinTiers.com. 18 News Anchor, Jackie Gillis will moderate the debate, which will be held at the WETM studio.

You can watch the debate live on WETM 18 News tonight starting at 7 PM, or stream it live in this story in the viewer above.

Viewers and digital users will be able to submit questions for the candidate on the 18 News Facebook page or by texting 607-606-6049. 18 News Reporter Nick Dubina will handle viewer questions. However, only questions pertaining to policy matters and legitimate campaign issues will be accepted.

There is another debate scheduled in October, at the Clemens Center, which will be held in front of a live audience.