Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 10

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Just two months after New York State implemented a statewide mask mandate amid the Omicron surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the requirement, which applies to businesses, would be lifted on Thursday, Feb. 10.

"That is what we’ve been watching for, this is exactly what we’ve been waiting for," Hochul said in a press conference on Wednesday. "This is what we’ve been talking about and it’s finally happening."