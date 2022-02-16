Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 16

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Homelessness has risen in Chemung County
Skating into the future: How smart blades will reduce figure skating injuries
Video
First Responder Appreciation: Remembering David Miller
Video
Local political expert comments on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
Olympic Question of the Day
Olympic Program Alerts
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Elmira girls & Corning boys hoops advance to STAC Championship
Video
Skating into the future: How smart blades will reduce figure skating injuries
Video
Free admission Saturday for Elmira College playoff hockey games
Video
STAC, IAC basketball tournaments highlight big week
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 16
Olympic Question of the Day
Posted:
Feb 16, 2022 / 12:01 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2022 / 10:40 AM EST
Click For Answer
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
Homelessness has risen in Chemung County
Spencer girl missing since 2019 found under stairs with kidnapper
Video
NYSEG: Energy prices are reason for higher bills
Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs
Gallery
Tioga man found not guilty of homicide in 2020 shooting
Video
Bath woman arrested for manslaughter of 3-week-old baby
Video
Skating into the future: How smart blades will reduce figure skating injuries
Video
Roy Simmons Jr. to join Syracuse Ring of Honor February 20
Calendar
Johnny Beecher returning to play for University of Michigan hockey
Video