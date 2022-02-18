Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 18

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Police try to ID body of teen girl found dead in Georgia
Infant illness, death prompt FDA formula warning
Video: Massive flock of birds falls from sky in Mexico
Video
Nearly half of bald eagles suffer lead poisoning
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
Olympic Question of the Day
Olympic Program Alerts
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Troy’s Ty Barrett breaks school points record, Shazer scores 13 for Marist
Video
Cornell wrestling Senior Day recap – The Big Red surges past Binghamton
Video
IAC Basketball Championships PPD Thursday night at TC3
Video
Penn State Blue-White game set for spring 2022
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 18
Olympic Question of the Day
Posted:
Feb 18, 2022 / 12:01 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2022 / 10:45 AM EST
Click For Answer
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
Woman accused of setting fire to home now working to demolish it: Code Enforcement
Video
Multiple weather alerts in effect Thursday night and Friday
Video
Elmira Heights family asks for help finding missing dog
COVID-19 vaccine to blame for Southern Tier man's death: Deputy Coroner
Video
Amazon Prime price hike: When will you be charged?
Video
Landlords anticipate end of NY’s eviction moratorium as protestors advocate for the opposite
Video
Stock Market
Fast-tracking cannabis production in New York State
Video
Addison man indicted for child sex abuse for Halloween drinking party
Video
Here are 5 ways to show your patriotism