Olympic Question of the Day – Feb 5

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Feb. 4, officers from the Elmira Police Department arrested Naquan Moore for possession of a "ghost" gun and heroin.

According to police, EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on West Fourth Street in the City of Elmira. During that traffic stop, officers learned the operator of the vehicle had a suspended driver's license and was taken into custody. While doing so, an officer observed Moore, a passenger in the vehicle, had a handgun magazine protruding from his jacket. As a result, Moore was also taken into custody without incident.