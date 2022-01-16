Closings and Delay Header sponsored

Twin Tiers schools begin cancelling classes ahead of winter storm

(WETM) – Some area schools began cancelling classes ahead of the winter weather that will affect much of New York Sunday night.

As of 7:45 p.m., the Wellsboro Area School District announced it would be closed on Monday, January 17.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Twin Tiers Sunday, saying anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall. The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.

