Jim Hare

Jim Hare graduated from the State University at Albany with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s Degree in Social Studies.
He is a Vietnam Era Veteran serving from 1969-71. He had a unique experience being elected to an Enlisted Men’s Council created by General Bernard Rogers at Fort Carson, Colorado.
He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his service.
Jim is a retired American History and Government teacher from the Elmira City School District after a 32 yr. career. He has been involved in civic and community affairs for a long time.
He is a former Elmira Mayor and Councilman having served 28 yrs on the City Council, six of them as mayor. He is a former board member of the Elmira Water Board, Chemung Co. Library District, Southside Community Center, Soaring Capital Soccer Club, Elmira Sewer District, and Youth Bureau. He was twice president of the Elmira Little Theater. He is the founder of the Friends of Woodlawn Cemetery and is currently a member of the board and is Chair of the New Beginnings United Methodist Church, church council.

