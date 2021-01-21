Dr. Coleman’s 21st Political Pundit Night

Political Pundit Night Panel 1

LEARN ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, AND THE FUTURE OF AMERICA–JUST ONE DAY AFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN’S INAUGURATION. THE PROGRAM WILL HONOR THE MEMORY OF LOCAL BROADCAST JOURNALIST JOHN HERRICK WHO RECENTLY PASSED.

THIS CYBERCAST SPECTACULAR ON BIDEN, THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, AND AMERICA’S FUTURE WILL INCLUDE NUMEROUS TOPICS AND ISSUES FOR DISCUSSION AND DEBATE INCLUDING: THE SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF DONALD J. TRUMP, THE COVID PANDEMIC, THE ENVIRONMENTAL CRISIS, THREATS TO THE UNITED STATES–BOTH FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC, POLITICAL DIVISION IN AMERICA, THE HEALTH OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, POLICE FUNDING AND REFORM, AND RACISM IN AMERICA.

The political pundits, experts, and community leaders for this pundit night include:

The Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, who will give the invocation.

Others include:

Georgia Verdier–The award winning Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

The Honorable Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor.

Frank Acomb–The conservative voice of the Twin Tiers.

The Honorable Tom Santulli–Political Commentator, and former Chemung County Executive.

Joe Sempolinski–Steuben County Republican Chair.

Paolo Cremidis–Democratic political strategist.

Nick Weinstein–Republican political strategist.

Deborah Lynch–Political activist, and member of the NYS Democratic Committee.

The Honorable Ken Miller–Former Chemung County Legislator, and local business leader.

The Reverend Nathaniel Wright, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Jerome Emanuel–Community leader.

Ruth Young–Progressive, and environmental activist.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Cornell University PhD, veteran political analyst, and veteran political commentator.

Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night has attracted thousands in the Twin Tiers. His pundits represent a wide range of the political spectrum: Republicans, Democrats, progressives, liberals, and conservatives. Political Pundit Night is political discourse at its best. Watch on MyTwinTiers.com. Don’t miss it!