Tonight is Dr. Coleman’s 23rd Political Pundit Night – Fireworks Edition-America’s Political Chaos

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The 23rd Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night will be held tonight, July 1st and will begin at 7 PM, in this story above. The Cybercast will include two sets of panelists who will discuss: America’s Political Chaos. Topics will include protest, civil disobedience, and violence, among others.

The pundits for the Political Pundit night represent a wide range of the political spectrum: Republicans, Democrats, Progressives, Liberals, and Conservatives.

The political pundits, experts and community leaders for the event include:

Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, who will give the invocation and benediction.

William Schrom – Chemung County Sheriff

RC Ike – Real Estate Professional

Georgia Verdier – Elmira-Corning NAACP President

Nick Weinstein – GOP strategist

Dan Mandell – Elmira Mayor

Frank Acomb- Radio host

Tom Santulli – Political Commentator, and former Chemung County Executive

Rodney Strange – Chemung County legislator and majority leader

Joe Sempolinski – Steuben County Republican Chair

Deborah Lynch – Political activist, and member of the NYS Democratic Committee

Ken Miller – Former Chemung County legislator and local business leader

Reverend Nathaniel Wright, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca

Ruth Young – Environmental activist

Dr. Denis Kingsley – Cornell University PhD, veteran political analyst, and veteran political commentator.

Political Pundit Night is political discourse at its best.