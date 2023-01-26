Dr. Coleman’s Thirtieth Political Pundit Night–a live cybercast–will take place tonight, from seven to nine, exclusively in this post. Black pundits and leaders will discuss and celebrate Black Success in America and the Twin Tiers, just days before the start of Black History Month. Watch black history in the making as they share their stories of success and achievement, and how their stories relate to today’s young people, and to both the white and black communities. The Elmira-Corning Branch of the NAACP encourages community members to watch to learn about black history in the making and to celebrate Black History Month. The pundits and leaders who will be participating include:

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President,

Krystal Jubilee–Director of Nurse Education, Corning Community College,

Reverend Nathaniel Wright–Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Ithaca,

Jerome Emanuel–Director of Lending, Alternatives Federal Credit Union, and Member of the NYS Regional Economic Development Council,

Astra Titus–Attorney, Law and Social Policy Analyst, and Expert,

Pastor Kale Mann–Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira,

Dr. Richard Dozier–Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice-President,

Reverend Holly Strickland–Pastor, Webb Mills United Methodist Church,

Willie Owens–Community Activist, Member, of NYS Democratic Committee, and a Jefferson Award Winner,

Anita Lewis–Chief Development Officer, Economic Opportunity Program,

Jamal Malik–Chair, Chemung County Democratic Committee.

Two leaders from the white community (Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell and Veteran Journalist Jeff Murray) will share what they have learned about the black experience at the end of the program.

The next Political Pundit night will be March 23rd.

Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University. He has taught political science at major academic institutions including Boston University, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University. Dr. Coleman is a member of the New York State Political Science Association and is the longest-running political commentator in the Twin Tiers. He is a professor, academic vice president, and dean emeritus at Elmira College.

DISCLAIMER: The opinions and views expressed in “Political Pundit Night” belong to its presenters and are not those of, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., MyTwinTiers.com, this station, or their affiliates or employees.