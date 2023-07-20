DISCLAIMER: The opinions and views expressed in “Coleman and Company” belong to its presenters and are not those of, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., MyTwinTiers.com, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

Dr. Coleman’s Thirty-Second Political Pundit Night–a live cybercast–will take place this Thursday, July 20th, 2023, from seven until nine, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. The top political pundits in the Twin Tiers will discuss and debate the explosive topics and issues facing America and the Twin Tiers, including: Donald Trump, Election 2024, recent SCOTUS decisions, Drag Shows for Kids, Immigration and the Twin Tiers, Reparations, Critical Race Theory, and the continuing violence on the streets.

Pundits for the 32nd Political Pundit Night include:

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

Tom Santulli–Former Chemung County Executive.

Jeff Murray–Veteran Journalist, Star-Gazette, USA Today Network.

Richard Dozier–Author, Pastor, and Educator.

Rodney J. Strange–Chemung County Legislator, Fifteenth District.

Deborah Lynch–Member, NYS Democratic Committee, and Political Activist.

Nicholas Weinstein–Political Consultant.

Susan Betzjitomir–Attorney, Pastor.

Steve Sprague–former Congressional Staffer, former Star-Gazette Political Reporter, and former local TV journalist.

Dr. Joseph Kolacinski– Associate Professor, Elmira College, and Reverend Nathaniel Wright–Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Ithaca.

Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University. He has taught political science at major academic institutions including Boston University, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University.

Dr. Coleman is a member of the New York State Political Science Association and is the longest-running political commentator in the Twin Tiers. He is a professor, academic vice president, and dean emeritus at Elmira College.

“Coleman and Company” is a public affairs program with something to say—a laboratory for riveting and robust political dialogue and discourse. You can get in on the action, by clicking into “Coleman and Company”—anytime, anywhere, 24/7, 365 days a year on mytwintiers.com.