Political Pundit Night: Black History Month in America and the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next Dr. Coleman Political Pundit Night will focus on Black History Month in America and the Twin Tiers. This event will take place this Wednesday, January 26th, from seven till nine, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. Dr. Stephen Coleman, the founder, and creator of the Pundit Night Series, will chair the event. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in Political Science–and a master’s degree in journalism–from Boston University.

The twenty-sixth Political Pundit night

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

Tom Santulli–Political commentator and former Chemung County Executive.

Dan Mandell–Elmira Mayor.

Reverend Holly Strickland, Pastor of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church.

Rodney Strange–Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature.

Reverend Nathaniel Wright–Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Dr. Richard Dozier–Author, commentator, and former Corning Community College vice president.

Jerome Emanuel–Local businessman, and community leader.

Ken Miller–Former member of the Chemung County Legislature.

Astra Titus–Attorney and social worker.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Veteran political analyst and commentator.

Pastor Kale Mann of the Faith Temple Community Church in Elmira will give the invocation and benediction.

Black History Month starts February 1st.