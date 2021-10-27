Top local pundits set to discuss ‘Racism in America’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Dr. Coleman’s 25th ‘Political Pundit Night’ is set to take place tomorrow night Thursday, October 28th, from 7-9 p.m. LIVE right here on mytwintiers.com.

The topic is ‘Racism in America and the Twin Tiers.” Pundits will discuss this topic in two groups. The first group will have a discussion from 7-8 p.m., and the second group will debate the issues from 8-9 p.m., Coleman said.

Dr. Coleman’s twenty-fifth pundit night will feature:

Georgia Verdier –Elmira-Corning NAACP President

–Elmira-Corning NAACP President Reverend Lorri Thornton –Pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning

–Pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning Tom Santulli –Political commentator and former Chemung County Executive

–Political commentator and former Chemung County Executive Dan Mandell –Elmira Mayor

–Elmira Mayor Deborah Lynch –Member of the NYS Democratic Committee

–Member of the NYS Democratic Committee Joe Sempolinski –Steuben County GOP Chair

–Steuben County GOP Chair Rodney Strange –Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature

–Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature Reverend Nathaniel Wright –Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca

–Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca Nick Weinstein –GOP political consultant and strategist

–GOP political consultant and strategist Ruth Young –Political and environmental activist

–Political and environmental activist Jerome Emanuel –Local businessman and community leader

–Local businessman and community leader RC Ike –Real estate entrepreneur

–Real estate entrepreneur Ken Miller –Former member of the Chemung County Legislature

–Former member of the Chemung County Legislature Astra Titus –Attorney and social worker

–Attorney and social worker Dr. Denis Kingsley–Veteran political analyst and commentator

Reverend Hollie Strickland of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church in Pine City will give an invocation and benediction.