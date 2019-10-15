14th Annual Empty Bowls luncheon at Elmira College

Elmira N.Y (WETM)- Today marked the fourteenth annual empty bowls luncheon held at Elmira College.

The poverty and hunger awareness event the event was held in the schools campus center from 11:30 to one o’clock this afternoon.



This empty bowls luncheon is the schools largest fundraiser for the Catholic Charities’ Samaritan center, with all proceeds from the event going directly to them.

The event features bowls made by local artist including Elmira Colleges art students and even some professors.

Attendees buy the bowls at the event and then, fill them with soup.

We spoke with Lindsay Baker, the director of development for the catholic charities about how they use the proceeds made from today.

“So all the proceeds from today go to benefit our samaritan center so we provide emergency services there, food, clothing, and shelter but we also work with people to develop long term solutions for the future, so building skills for budgeting and things like that so that way when we help them the first time they can move on and be successful.”

Each year the event is meant to bring awareness to the struggles of people in our community everyday, later during the luncheon some survivors got the chance to speak and share their stories.