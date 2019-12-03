2019 Arctic League Telethon

On Sunday, December 1st the Arctic League held it’s annual telethon to raise funds to make this Christmas brighter for area families. The Arctic League has been providing gifts on Christmas morning to needy children in Chemung county for over 100 years. Last year, with the assistance of the generous community donations and volunteers, they were able to purchase and deliver gifts to around 1,430 families on Christmas.

If you need assistance this Christmas for your child between 1 and 12 years of age, here is the application.

If you would like to make a donation to assist in this endeavor you can find out more information here.