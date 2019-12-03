18-cares-800x250

18 Cares is about keeping your family safe and helping your neighbors. We are dedicated to bringing you news and information to help you protect your family, and even your pets. We also make a big effort to give back to the people who live in the Twin Tiers region, and we will bring you updates on how you can get involved and help too.

2019 Arctic League Telethon

18 Cares

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Sunday, December 1st the Arctic League held it’s annual telethon to raise funds to make this Christmas brighter for area families. The Arctic League has been providing gifts on Christmas morning to needy children in Chemung county for over 100 years. Last year, with the assistance of the generous community donations and volunteers, they were able to purchase and deliver gifts to around 1,430 families on Christmas.

If you need assistance this Christmas for your child between 1 and 12 years of age, here is the application.

If you would like to make a donation to assist in this endeavor you can find out more information here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now