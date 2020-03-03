2020 Arnot Health’s Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Ogden Medical Center is partnering up with WINK 106.1 and 100.9 The Wolf radio stations for this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon on March 4 and 5.

The radiothon begins at 6 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The radiothon raises funds to benefit Arnot Ogden Medical Center’s Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.

The funds are used to purchase: cardiac monitors, more ventilators for the NICU, smart feeding pumps, privacy curtains, and a freezer for donor milk. The Arnot NICU helps families in a nine-county coverage area.

This year, the 2020 Arnot NICU family is the Wilcox-Meyers. MacKenzie Meyers and Dan Wilcox are the parents to 1-year old Beckett Wilcox-Meyers. Beckett was a patient at the Arnot NICU back in 2019.

Meyers was 26 weeks when she gave birth to Beckett. At her 24 week appointment, Meyers noticed extra fluid. Twelve days later, the doctor informed her Beckett was in distress and a c-section was needed right away; thus beginning her journey at the NICU.

Many families like the Wilcox-Meyers needed help from the local NICU.

18 News met some families who are sharing the story of their miracles and will be sharing those stories throughout the week.

Wilcox-Meyers Family:

Hufford Family:

If you would like to donate, you can do so by calling : (607) 735-4615 between 6 a.m. — 6 p.m. or by texting 8 44 44 key word kids.