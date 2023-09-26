(WETM) – You are in a bad accident. You are healing, but the pain won’t go away, and it lingers. While prescription painkillers can work for many, it’s rarely recommended that they are long-term solutions. What can you do? The Harvard Medical School has some ideas.

Use cold and/or heat. These things can help reduce pain in many cases. If a homemade heat or ice pack, or one you buy at a store, don’t work well, Harvard recommends contacting a physical therapist or chiropractor to get their versions of this treatment for deeper penetration into your painful muscles. Exercise. I have, personally, found that long walks can help me feel less chronic pain. That might not work for you, so Harvard recommends trying gentle aerobic activities that include walking, swimming, or cycling. And if your pain doesn’t allow you to ride an outdoor bike, many local gyms have “recumbent bikes” that allow you to sit and pedal. Two things that do help many people, according to Harvard, are physical and occupational therapy. Physical therapists can give you a list of daily activities that can help you deal with chronic pain. Occupational therapists can help you learn how to perform daily activities that should help minimize your pain or help not make it worse. Medication, breathing exercises, and other “mind-body” techniques can help you manage pain cause by several things, including arthritis and long-term pain. Yoga and tai chi. Harvard recommends these because of the breath control, gentle stretching, and other techniques included in these two methods. Harvard recommends a biofeedback machine that can help you learn relaxation and breathing techniques. They can also give you real-time readouts on your heart rate and blood pressure so you can make sure you stay within your targeted ranges and can give you a degree of control when you have pain. Music has been shown to help people deal with pain. The main genre that seems to help is classical, but as Harvard recommends, try your own music. Finally, Harvard Medical recommends therapeutic massage. Massages aren’t just for those who can afford a day at a spa. A good massage can ease pain by working your muscles and helping relieve stress. They can also help your body override the pain signals going to your brain by sending comforting sensations from the massage.

If you want to read more about the Harvard Medical School’s “8 non-invasive pain relief techniques that really work”, click on this link that will take you to its web page: https://www.health.harvard.edu/pain/8-non-invasive-pain-relief-techniques-that-really-work