Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug winner: April 8, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - Thursday marks the first day of April. It's also the start of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. Officials with Family Services of Chemung County, Inc., provided some shocking data, along with vital ways you can help put a stop to child abuse.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 700,000 are abused in the United States each year. Ending child abuse starts with each one of us - at home, at work, and wherever children live and play. In times where children and adolescents have less access to schools, mental health, friends, or other providers, it is essential that more is done to protect our youth. Offenders find new and more complex ways to harm children all the time, but we can help stop them.