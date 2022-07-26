August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Vaccines protect people of all ages from serious infectious diseases.

Most parents in the U.S. vaccinate their children according to recommended schedules. While pediatricians typically inform parents of what vaccines should be given and when it’s also helpful for parents to keep a checklist of the vaccines children should get—and when they should get them. This is especially important if you change doctors or don’t take your child for routine exams. Oftentimes, vaccines can be combined to reduce the number of shots given at an appointment.

Below is a recommended list of vaccines and timing for children from birth to 18 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This list is just a recommendation. You should discuss your child’s health with your pediatrician to determine the exact timing and number of doses. If your child has missed vaccinations, your doctor may recommend a make-up schedule to make sure your child is protected.

Hepatitis B (HepB): 3 doses

Rotavirus (RV): 3 doses

Tetanus, Diphtheria & Acellular Pertussis (Tdap): 6 doses

2 months

4 months

6 months

15-18 months

4-6 years

11-12 years

Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (Hib): 4 doses

Pneumococcal Conjugate (PCV13): 4 doses

2 months

4 months

6 months

12-15 months

Inactivated Poliovirus (IPV): 4 doses

2 months

4 months

6-18 months

4-6 years

Influenza (IIV4): yearly

Beginning at 6 months and older (2 doses given at least 4 weeks apart are recommended for children 6 months-8 years who are getting an influenza vaccine for the first time)

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR): 2 doses

12-15 months

4-6 years

Varicella (VAR): 2 doses

12-15 months

4-6 years

Hepatitis A (HepA): 2 doses

12-23 months

6 months after the first dose

Human Papillomavirus (HPV): 2 or 3 doses

11-12 years (2 shot series)

If started at 15 years or older (3 shot series)

Meningococcal (MenACWY): 1 shot plus booster

11-12 years

Booster at 16-18 years

Meningococcal B (MenB): 1 dose

Age 10 and older at increased risk or age 16-18 not at increased risk may be vaccinated

COVID-19: 2 or 3 doses

Currently recommended for children ages 6 months and older (Pfizer and Moderna only) – the number of doses and the schedule is dependent on the age of the child

How to schedule a vaccination appointment for your child at Guthrie

We recommend scheduling an appointment with a Primary Care provider either by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) or online through eGuthrie.

When you choose Guthrie, you have access to a large number of providers at convenient locations. Our primary care network covers 12 counties in northern Pennsylvania and southern and central New York.

All primary care locations are welcoming new patients, and some offer extended evening or weekend hours.