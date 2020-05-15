“Our Doors – And Hearts – Are Open,” 18 News holds virtual COVID-19 relief telethon for local Salvation Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Hope is greater than fear. That is the message the Salvation Army wants to get out during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Give HOPE to those who need it most

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army continues to house the homeless, feed the hungry, and meet the needs of people in our community in every respect.

To get a better idea of just how much our community relies on their help, here are the Salvation Army, Elmira’s numbers for just March of 2020. From March 16-31, they helped 2,560 individuals with food. That’s representing 1,190 households right here in our area. The Saturday before Easter, they provided home deliveries with food to 108 households. 332 local children received an Easter Basket.









Photos: @ElmiraSalvationArmy Facebook Page – Volunteers at the Salvation Army on Lake Street in Elmira

prepare to distribute food to neighbors in need.

The Salvation Army’s local divisions continue to work in close partnership with our local government and health experts to prepare and respond to meet specific community needs. They are seeing a major spike in emergency assistance, like rent/mortgage, utilities, and food assistance, for low-wage workers who may be temporarily laid off or out of work because of the virus.

That’s why WETM-TV, 18 News hosted a virtual telethon Thursday to support their ongoing efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19. If you missed donating by phone don’t worry. You can donate online. To do that, simply click HERE. Your gift will provide food, assistance to keep people housed with working utilities, and much more in our local community.

(Information from the Salvation Army Empire State Division was included in this report)