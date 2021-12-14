18-cares-800x250

WETM Annual Holiday Blood Drive this week; Red Cross reporting record-low blood supply levels

(WETM) – WETM is partnering with the American Red Cross for an annual holiday blood drive amid record-low blood supply levels.

This year’s blood drive will be held on Wednesday, December 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at three locations in Elmira, Horseheads, and Corning.

  • Quality Inn – 2666 Corning Rd, Horseheads
  • Holiday Inn Elmira Riverview – 760 East Water Street, Elmira
  • Corning Community YMCA – 127 Centerway, Corning

Those who wish to participate can visit the American Red Cross website to schedule an appointment.

All who donate blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, a Red Cross blanket, and will be entered into a holiday shopping raffle.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be taken as able. To save time during the donation you can participate in the RapidPass and complete your health history questionnaire ahead of time the day of the drive.

Those attending are reminded to drink plenty of water and to bring their ID to the drive.

Anyone with questions can call 1-800-RED CROSS.

