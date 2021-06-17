WETM Celebrates Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – WETM-18 News is your Local News Leader, and as part of the largest local television company in the United States, we have the responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, local programming and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners.

As our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc, celebrates 25 years since the company was founded in 1996, we will continue the tradition that was established in 2016 with our Founder's Day of Caring on June 17th. Founder's Day is a day when employees are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

This year staff from WETM will be helping Habitat for Humanity at a build site in the City of Elmira.

Chemung County Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a global, nonprofit housing organization working in nearly 1,400 communities across the United States and in approximately 70 countries around the world.

Their mission is:

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Chemung County Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity Mission Statement

And their vision is:

A world where everyone has a decent place to live. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity Vision Statement

In years past, WETM staff has volunteered at Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Chemung County SPCA, Salvation Army, Elmira Community Kitchen, and painted flower boxes around downtown Elmira.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc., offers paid time-off to every employee to support their volunteer efforts on this special day each year. Celebrating 25 years in June 2021.

As the largest local television company in the United States, we have a responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners in the 116 markets in which we operate.

During the past 25 years, since the company’s founding in 1996, our journalists have witnessed the impact that local non-profit organizations and public service agencies have on the community—in times of crisis, these organizations mobilize quickly to help those most in need, often making a critical difference in the lives of millions of people every day. But they can’t do it alone. They need help—and that’s where we come in.

In 2016, Nexstar's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company's "Founder's Day of Caring." Every year, during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar's 116 television markets are given paid time-off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

In 2021, Nexstar's "Founder's Day of Caring" will take place on Thursday, June 17th.

