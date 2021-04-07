(WETM) – Spring into action and save lives this April at the WETM Spring Community Blood Drive on April 14.

The blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Elmira Riverview – 760 East Water Street.

To Make Your Appointment Today: CLICK HERE

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be taken as able.

Want to save time on your donation? Participate in RAPID PASS by completing your health history questions before your appointment time the day of the blood drive.

Donor Eligibility Guidelines: Click Here or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Donation Tips (including tips for after donating): Click Here

Tips to boost your iron level: Click here

Remember to drink plenty of water and bring your ID.