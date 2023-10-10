ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Halloween just three weeks away many municipalities have come out with scheduled Trick or Treat times and dates for the 2023 season.

18 News has compiled a list of municipalities across the Twin Tiers with times and dates for not just trick-or-treating, but additional Halloween-themed events.

Chemung County

Elmira – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Eldridge Park Spooky Swamp Golf – Oct. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elmira Pioneers trick-or-treat event – Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elmira Heights Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Horseheads – Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trunk or treat at the Arnot Mall on Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Steuben County

Corning – Corning Parks and Rec Drive Through Halloween Lane on Saturday, Oct. 28, more info to come.

Corning’s Gaffer District trick-or-treat event – Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Painted Post – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canisteo – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bath – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bath trunk or treat event – Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 6823 Industrial Park Rd.

Hornell – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Addison – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montour Falls – TBD

Tioga County Pa.

Mansfield – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wellsboro – Oct. 31 with a small parade down Main Street starting at 6 p.m. with trick-or-treat following the parade until 8:30 p.m.

Knoxville – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Elkland – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a trunk or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Electri-cord parking lot off E. Main Street.

Blossburg – Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bradford County

The Valley Halloween parade, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. in Waverly.