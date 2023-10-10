ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Halloween just three weeks away many municipalities have come out with scheduled Trick or Treat times and dates for the 2023 season.
18 News has compiled a list of municipalities across the Twin Tiers with times and dates for not just trick-or-treating, but additional Halloween-themed events.
Chemung County
- Elmira – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Eldridge Park Spooky Swamp Golf – Oct. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Elmira Pioneers trick-or-treat event – Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Elmira Heights Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Horseheads – Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Southport – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trunk or treat at the Arnot Mall on Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Steuben County
- Corning – Corning Parks and Rec Drive Through Halloween Lane on Saturday, Oct. 28, more info to come.
- Corning’s Gaffer District trick-or-treat event – Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Painted Post – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Canisteo – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bath – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bath trunk or treat event – Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 6823 Industrial Park Rd.
- Hornell – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Addison – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Schuyler County
- Watkins Glen – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montour Falls – TBD
Tioga County Pa.
- Mansfield – Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wellsboro – Oct. 31 with a small parade down Main Street starting at 6 p.m. with trick-or-treat following the parade until 8:30 p.m.
- Knoxville – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Elkland – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Westfield – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a trunk or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Electri-cord parking lot off E. Main Street.
- Blossburg – Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bradford County
The Valley Halloween parade, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. in Waverly.
- Athens Borough – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sayre – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Waverly – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Towanda – Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. if there’s bad weather.
- Canton – Oct. 28 starting with a parade at 5 p.m. with trick or treating following until 7:30 p.m.
- Troy – TBD