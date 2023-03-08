ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Wednesday, Seven Mountains Media in conjunction with Arnot Health held their annual Radiothon to help support local children in the Twin Tiers.

The annual Radiothon, hosted by WINK 106, relies on the generosity of the Twin Tiers Community to give donations throughout the day, with the money being donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Throughout the day, area businesses matched donations given during certain hours with a single match, double match, and even triple match of the amount given by community members.

Money raised throughout the radiothon will benefit the Arnot Health NICU.

The radiothon took a break for the night, but will continue on Thursday, March 9, and will run from 6 a.m. to noon.

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can text “KIDS” to 71231.