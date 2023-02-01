(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) – Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

You can book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Cayuga

Auburn

2/16/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South Street

2/23/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nucor Steel, 33 York Street

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Road

Union Springs

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Springs Academy, Spring Street

Chemung

Big Flats

2/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Big Flats American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd

Elmira

2/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Avenue

2/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Ave

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clarion Inn Elmira, 760 East Water Street

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1054 West Clinton Street

Horseheads

2/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2293 Grand Central Avenue

2/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Arnot Mall, 3300 Chambers Rd South Rd

2/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., His Tabernacle, 16 Level Acres Drive

2/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road

Millport

2/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Valley Baptist Church, 4872 Pinecrest Rd.

Van Etten

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., VFW Post 8139, 3936 Wyncoop Creek Rd

Schuyler

Montour Falls

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Montour Moose Lodge, 2096 State Route 14

Tyrone

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tyrone Fire Department, 3600 State Route 226

Seneca

Ovid

2/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ovid Fire Department, 2136 Brown Street

Seneca Falls

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga Street

Waterloo

2/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6433, 29 West Elisha Street

Steuben

Addison

2/18/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Addison Community Center, 13 Community Drive, Suite 103

Arkport

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1248, Carter Street

Bath

2/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Veterans Affairs Medical Center Building 92, 76 Veteran Avenue

2/22/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bath Community, 14 West William Street

Canisteo

2/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 846, 61 W Main St

Corning

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street

Hornell

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hornell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2250, 245 Canisteo St

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hornell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2250, 245 Canisteo St

Painted Post

2/7/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Healthworks, 9768 Liberty Drive

2/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway

2/15/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton St

2/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway

Yates

Branchport

2/23/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Branchport Fire Department, 3686 State Route 54A

Dundee

2/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 660, 10 Spring St

Keuka Park

2/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keuka College, 141 Central Avenue, PO Box 98

Penn Yan

2/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton Street