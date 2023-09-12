(WETM) — The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage and is asking people of all blood types to make donations.
According to the Red Cross, fewer people than needed donated blood this summer, and Hurricane Idalia put a further strain on the blood supply by causing blood drive cancellations. Currently, hospitals are using more blood than is being donated. All blood types are urgently needed, and there’s an emergency need for type O blood and platelets.
The Red Cross is offering people who donate by Sept. 18 a limited edition t-shirt, and those who donate by the end of the month will get a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts. Blood donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience if they donate this month.
The Red Cross is hosting over a dozen blood drives across the Southern Tier from now until the end of September. Those who would like to donate blood can attend one of the drives listed below:
Chemung County
- Big Flats:
- The Bridge Wesleyan Church
- Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 561 Maple Street
- Elmira:
- Elmira Correctional Facility
- Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1879 Davis Street
- West Elmira Fire Department
- Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1299 West Water Street
- Elmira College Campus Center
- Sept. 26 from 9 am. to 2 p.m.
- 1 Park Avenue
- First Presbyterian Church
- Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1054 West Clinton Street
- Horseheads:
- First Baptist Church of Horseheads
- Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 2293 Grand Central Avenue
- American Legion Post 442
- Sept. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 71 Old Ithaca Road
- Millport
- Pine Valley Baptist Church
- Sept. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 4871 Pinecrest Road
Schuyler County
- Beaver Dams
- Beaver Dams Fire Department
- Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1165 county Route 19
- Montour Falls
- Welliver
- Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 250 North Genesee Street
Steuben County
- Bath
- Steuben County Office Building
- Sept. 15 from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- 3 East Pulteney Square
- Canisteo
- American Legion Post 846
- Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 61 West Main Street
- Corning
- Emanuel Lutheran Church
- Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 149 West William Street
- Corning Community College
- Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Spencer Hill Campus
- Corning Community YMCA
- Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- 127 Center Way
- Hornell
- Hornell VFW Post 2250
- Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 245 Canisteo Street
Those who would like to attend one of these blood drives will need to bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of ID to check in. In New York State, blood donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with written parental consent. Blood donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A list of donor requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.