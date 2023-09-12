(WETM) — The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage and is asking people of all blood types to make donations.

According to the Red Cross, fewer people than needed donated blood this summer, and Hurricane Idalia put a further strain on the blood supply by causing blood drive cancellations. Currently, hospitals are using more blood than is being donated. All blood types are urgently needed, and there’s an emergency need for type O blood and platelets.

The Red Cross is offering people who donate by Sept. 18 a limited edition t-shirt, and those who donate by the end of the month will get a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts. Blood donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience if they donate this month.

The Red Cross is hosting over a dozen blood drives across the Southern Tier from now until the end of September. Those who would like to donate blood can attend one of the drives listed below:

Chemung County

Big Flats: The Bridge Wesleyan Church Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 561 Maple Street

Elmira: Elmira Correctional Facility Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1879 Davis Street West Elmira Fire Department Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1299 West Water Street Elmira College Campus Center Sept. 26 from 9 am. to 2 p.m. 1 Park Avenue First Presbyterian Church Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1054 West Clinton Street

Horseheads: First Baptist Church of Horseheads Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2293 Grand Central Avenue American Legion Post 442 Sept. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 71 Old Ithaca Road

Millport Pine Valley Baptist Church Sept. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4871 Pinecrest Road



Schuyler County

Beaver Dams Beaver Dams Fire Department Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 1165 county Route 19

Montour Falls Welliver Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 250 North Genesee Street



Steuben County

Bath Steuben County Office Building Sept. 15 from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. 3 East Pulteney Square

Canisteo American Legion Post 846 Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. 61 West Main Street

Corning Emanuel Lutheran Church Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 149 West William Street Corning Community College Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Spencer Hill Campus Corning Community YMCA Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 127 Center Way

Hornell Hornell VFW Post 2250 Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 245 Canisteo Street



Those who would like to attend one of these blood drives will need to bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of ID to check in. In New York State, blood donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with written parental consent. Blood donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A list of donor requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.