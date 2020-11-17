Bring some holiday cheer to local seniors with stocking stuffers

CORNING, NY (WETM) – This has been a hard year for everyone, but this holiday season will be made a little brighter for seniors in Chemung and Steuben Counties.
United Way of the Southern Tier is partnering with Chemung County Meals on Wheels, Corning Meals on Wheels, and the Senior Nutrition Program of Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. to hold a stocking stuffers drive delivering goodies to roughly 400 seniors.
Delivering these gifts is a seven-year tradition, but due to the pandemic, the process will look a little different.
“Now we have to leave it, and step away, at least six feet,” said Executive Director Corning Meals on Wheels David Smith.”But under normal circumstances, we would stand there and present that to them, and we get smiles and hugs, we get tears. It’s just a wonderful thing to be able to bring some joy to these folks.”
The stockings will be delivered to seniors who are home-bound and receive meals from the programs.
They are seeking the following items:
Pens & small notepads
Travel-size toiletries
Travel-size hand
sanitizer
Travel-size lotions
Pocket-size tissue
packs
Puzzle books
Sugar-free hot cocoa
packets
Chapstick/lip balm
Eye-glass cleaner
Playing cards & card
games
Smith says that the items can be dropped off at the meal programs or ordered online and shipped and must be received by Friday, Dec. 4.
Chemung County Meals on Wheels
409 William St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday;
7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday.
Corning Meals on Wheels
144 Cedar St.
Corning, NY 14830
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Pro Action of Steuben & Yates, Inc. Senior Nutrition Program
Lakeview Apartments Dining Room
105 Geneva St.
Bath, NY 14810
Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.