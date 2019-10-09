Elmira Youth Court members Abby Cusick and Lisa Miller talk with 18 News about special recruiting event

ELMIRA N.Y, (WETM)- Members of the Elmira Youth Court came into 18 News this morning to share some details on an upcoming recruiting event the organization is holding. You may be asking what is the Elmira Youth Court?

The Elmira Youth Court is an alternative to the criminal justice system designed for young people who have committed a crime or an offense.

The goal of the Youth Court is to “intervene in early anti-social, delinquent and criminal behavior, and to reduce the incidence and prevent the escalation of such behavior,” according to the City of Elmira website.



The Youth Court is a diversion program that gives first-time offenders a chance to avoid entering the criminal justice system or Family Court.

Their next recruitment event is this Sunday, October 13th from 2PM to 4PM at Elmira City Hall. If you are interested in attending or if you would like more information on the recruitment you may contact Lisa Miller, at (607)-737- 5802 or email her at LMiller@CityofElmira.net.