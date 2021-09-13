Car seat check, teddy bear clinic coming to Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will hold a car seat safety check event in Painted Post on September, 25.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 135 Victory Highway, Painted Post and is in conjunction with the Steuben County Health Department and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

At the same time as the car seat check, Southern Tier Medical Care is holding a “Teddy Bear Clinic” to give kids the chance to learn about the doctor’s office while giving their teddy bear a checkup.

The Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask if not vaccinated.