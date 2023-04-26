ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — During Mother’s Day weekend, Chemung County Habitat for Humanity and women from around the county will unite to work on a home.

Chemung County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a Women Build event on Saturday, May 13 in Elmira. The goal of these events is to raise awareness of housing issues women and families face and the need for safe and affordable housing in the community. Women Build also aims to empower women and teach them new skills.

Volunteers at the event will work on the house located at 1315 Pratt St. in Elmira. The work they will do may include painting, repairs, yard work, and demolition. This Women Build project will start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Special guests Mayor Dan Mandell, Judith Rowe, and Ally Payne will be on site.

Those interested in participating in this event can register using this link or by calling (607)-734-1361. Registration costs $25 and includes a t-shirt, water, snacks, and the chance to win prizes from local businesses.