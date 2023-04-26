ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Spring is in full gear and the City of Elmira is looking for volunteers to help clean up the winter debris around the city.

The Downtown Cleanup returns for 2023 and will be first held at Wisner Park on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cleanup is a partnership with Elmira Downtown, the City of Elmira, the Elmira Kiwanis Club, and other community agencies and businesses all coming together to pick up debris left over from winter.

Elmira Downtown says that over 400 volunteers have been involved with the cleanup in the past, and are always ready to welcome more in helping Elmira be a more beautiful place to live, work, and play.

Those going to attend the cleanup will be proved with gloves, rakes, and garbage bags, along with a Downtown Clean Up t-shirt and pizza at the end of the event.

If you’re interested in joining and being a part of Downtown Cleanup, follow the link to start the sign-up process.