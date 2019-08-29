Help WETM-TV 'Clear the Shelters!' We hope you come out on Saturday, August 17 and adopt a furry friend!

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, on August 17 only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Here’s a list of participating adoption shelters in the Twin Tiers:

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.



Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

Emily Shaffer, Adoption Coordinator

P: (570) 596-2200 x101

E: eshaffer@animalcaresanctuary.org

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved.

Help us Clear the Shelter! Adoption applications can be found here and submitted for pre-approval beginning July 18th. If you already have pets in your home, please include proof of current rabies vaccination for each pet. If you rent, we will need confirmation from the landlord that the pet is allowed in the home. Applications can be brought to the shelter or emailed to admin@chemungspca.org. All adoptions are pending an approved application.

Please help us to clear our shelter on August 17! Adoption fees will be waived for all of our cats and dogs who are 5 months of age and up. A special reduced adoption rate will be applied to kittens and puppies (under 5 months) for the Clear the Shelters event. All adoptions are pending an approved application. Our adoption process is not difficult; it is aimed at ensuring that you and your cat or dog are good matches will have a long and happy future together. We strongly encourage you to come in ahead of the event to submit your application early and especially to spend time getting to know available animals. We will start accepting applications specific to this event on August 7th. If you rent, we will need confirmation from the landlord that the pet is allowed in the home. If you already have pets in your home, a meet and greet may be needed. Also, providing confirmation of basic veterinary care provided your animals is helpful to the process. Adoption Application Questions about adoption? Contact our shelter: 607-776-3039 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri and Sat - Closed on Thurs & Sun Applications can be brought in to the shelter. All adoptions are pending application approval. A portion of our adoptable animals can be viewed by clicking here.

Pawz & Purrz Animal Rescue can be found online and on Facebook. As a fostering program, we don't have a physical location, but for Clear the Shelters this year, we will be appearing at the Tractor Supply in Painted Post. We have both dogs and cats available for adoption, however adoption fees will be waived for cats and kittens only.



Questions about adoption? Contact:

Vicki Eichenlaub

P: (607) 329-5839

Please fill out your application online first by August 15 to be pre-approved by Clear the Shelters day and make sure that your veterinarian is aware that we will be calling to verify existing pet vaccinations are up to date.

Cats at Stray Haven may be adopted same day with approved applications. Please bring your proof to show you may have pets if you rent. You can meet and pet all of our Cats in the Community and Kitten Rooms. Your adopted cat will already be spayed or neutered, FeLV/FIV tested negative and up-to-date on essential vaccinations (Rabies, distemper combo).

We look forward to introducing you to our shelter dogs in the Multi-Purpose Room. This environment helps the dogs focus on meeting their prospective new family and enjoy the meet and greet. Completed Dog Adoption Applications can be reviewed within 1 day. If you rent, please bring your rental agreement allowing pets to speed your application. If you have a dog, we will need to schedule a meet & greet for the dogs, please call ahead to arrange your time (your dog's proof of vaccination required). Your adopted dog will be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on essential vaccinations (Rabies, distemper combo, bordatella) and microchipped. You will also receive a personalized engraved pet tag.

Adoption fees will be waived, all animals may be adopted for spay/neuter fee only. We are also offering "Name Your Adoption Donation" on our long term residents.

Adoption Form

Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

P: (607) 565-2859

E: adopt@strayhavenspca.com

Phone: 607-257-1822 ext. 221

Email: adoptions@spcaonline.com

The Tompkins County SPCA will only be waiving the adoption fees for kittens and adult cats. The Tompkins Co. SPCA will also be offering rabbits and guinea pigs during the Clear the Shelters Adoption Event.

Click here to print an adoption application.

Driving Directions :