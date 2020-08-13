Clear the Shelters: Actor Dennis Quaid adopts cat named Dennis Quaid

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved.

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, during this time only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Help WETM-TV ‘Clear the Shelters!’ We hope you come out on Saturday, August 25 -Aug 29th, 2020, and adopt a furry friend!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (NEXSTAR) – Actor Dennis Quaid is in the process of adopting a cat named Dennis Quaid who was featured by an NBC affiliate in Lynchburg, Virginia as part of the Clear the Shelters iniaitive.

No, this isn’t a made-for-TV movie. This is the real deal.

After hearing a cat bearing his name was spotlighted during a Clear the Shelters segment, Quaid reached out to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” Quaid told WSLS-TV.

Quaid is currently serving as an executive producer on a series of podcasts — one of them being a pet show. For him, the connection just made too much sense.

“I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world,” he added.

And as you might imagine, staff at the shelter thought they might be victim the of a scam.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” said Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager.

“We reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us,” said Jimmy Jellinek, co-host of The Pet Show podcast.

Once both sides realized this was legit, the Dennis Quaids were able to connect over Zoom. This weekend, Jellinek will fly to Virginia to pick up the cat and take him to his new home in Los Angeles.

“Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Quaid said.

For 2020, Clear The Shelters is a month-long pet adoption initiative hosted by NBC stations across the country.