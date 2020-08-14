clear

Dennis Quaid, Actor, Adopts Dennis Quaid, Cat

Help WETM-TV ‘Clear the Shelters!’ We hope you come out on Saturday, August 25 -Aug 29th, 2020, and adopt a furry friend!

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, during this time only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Here’s are participating adoption shelters in the Twin Tiers:

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.

Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

Emily Shaffer, Adoption Coordinator
P: (570) 596-2200 x101
E: eshaffer@animalcaresanctuary.org

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved.

Actor Dennis Quaid has just expanded his fur family by adopting a 6-year-old black cat.

The cat’s name? Dennis Quaid.

We’re feline good about this.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” the star of “The Parent Trap” told WSLS-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Quaid, 66, recently started a pet podcast called “The Pet Show” with Jimmy Jellinek, and had to jump on Zoom to virtually meet the cat and prove to the Lynchburg Humane Society that they were serious: Quaid wanted Quaid.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager, told WSLS.

Life has been busy for Quaid lately: He got married in June by eloping to Santa Barbara, California, with Laura Savoie, 27, and participated in a virtual “Parent Trap” reunion for charity last month.

Meanwhile, the news report indicated that Quaid (the cat) will be picked up over the weekend (by Jellinek) to begin his new celebrity life. The kitty joins Peaches, Quaid’s miniature English Bulldog, who he reportedly carries around everywhere.

And as Quaid (the human) noted, this could be a great ploy for humane shelters everywhere. He noted, “Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites!”

Well, maybe not literally bites. But we know what he means!

