Most Paw-pular Dog Names of 2020 Revealed

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Help WETM-TV ‘Clear the Shelters!’ We hope you come out on Saturday, August 25 -Aug 29th, 2020, and adopt a furry friend!

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, during this time only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Here’s are participating adoption shelters in the Twin Tiers:

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.

Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

Emily Shaffer, Adoption Coordinator
P: (570) 596-2200 x101
E: eshaffer@animalcaresanctuary.org

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved.

What’s in a name? That which we call a dog by any other name would bark as sweet.

Pet insurance company Trupanion released a list of its top 10 dog names for 2020 based on its database of more than 500,000 insured pets. Some popular and even classic names continued to dominate the list this year, but some new contenders were also featured.

Put your paws together for the most popular dog names of 2020, according to Trupanion:

  • Luna
  • Charlie
  • Bella
  • Bailey
  • Cooper
  • Daisy
  • Lucy
  • Milo
  • Max
  • Coco

Names like Bella, Charlie and Max were a no-brainer for pet parents as they made the list again this year. But newcomers Milo and Coco have also increased in paw-pularity.

Interested in adopting your own pooch? NBC Universal and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelter initiative ends Aug. 31. For more information on the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

