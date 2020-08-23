Rescue Dog Sandy Comes to the Rescue After Owner’s Fall

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved.

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.

Here’s are participating adoption shelters in the Twin Tiers:

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, during this time only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Help WETM-TV ‘Clear the Shelters!’ We hope you come out on Saturday, August 25 -Aug 29th, 2020, and adopt a furry friend!

After a close call, a Glendale grandmother feels grateful for her dog Sandy and for a city sanitation worker, who happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Eighty-eight-year-old Gwendola Johnson said her dog Sandy rarely leaves her side.

“He’s a good dog — he’s always a good dog,” the Glendale, California, resident said.

Sandy is a rescue dog, and he’s now earned that title in more ways than one.

“I walked out the front door and tripped on something and fell, didn’t really hurt myself, but I couldn’t get up,” Johnson says.

“When the man walked up the driveway, Sandy saw him,” the grandmother continued. “I said, ‘Go get him!’”

And so Sandy did just that. Johnson’s Ring doorbell camera captured Sandy wagging his tail and barking at Glendale sanitation worker Kirk White – the other hero in this story.

“The way he was barking, like ‘I have something to show you — come follow me this way…there’s something I want you to see,’” White said.

The home is up on a steep hill, hidden from anyone’s view.

“Just having the dog alert me, trying to get my attention, very much helped out,” White said.

Cheryl Malvar, Johnson’s granddaughter, said, “We are so thankful he was here, and he actually followed Sandy and went over and helped her — because not many people do that anymore.”

Johnson knows she now has two companions watching out for her.

“Sandy was a good boy, and Kurt came up the driveway right about the right time,” Johnson said.