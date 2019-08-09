Service Dogs Provide Comfort to First Responders in El Paso

Help WETM-TV 'Clear the Shelters!' We hope you come out on Saturday, August 17 and adopt a furry friend! 

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, on August 17 only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Here’s a list of participating adoption shelters in the Twin Tiers:

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.


Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

Emily Shaffer, Adoption Coordinator
P: (570) 596-2200 x101
E: eshaffer@animalcaresanctuary.org

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved. 

Help us Clear the Shelter! Adoption applications can be found here and submitted for pre-approval beginning July 18th. If you already have pets in your home, please include proof of current rabies vaccination for each pet. If you rent, we will need confirmation from the landlord that the pet is allowed in the home.

Applications can be brought to the shelter or emailed to admin@chemungspca.org. All adoptions are pending an approved application.

Please help us to clear our shelter on August 17!  Adoption fees will be waived for all of our cats and dogs who are 5 months of age and up.  A special reduced adoption rate will be applied to kittens and puppies (under 5 months) for the Clear the Shelters event.  All adoptions are pending an approved application. Our adoption process is not difficult; it is aimed at ensuring that you and your cat or dog are good matches will have a long and happy future together. 

We strongly encourage you to come in ahead of the event to submit your application early and especially to spend time getting to know available animals.  We will start accepting applications specific to this event on August 7th.  If you rent, we will need confirmation from the landlord that the pet is allowed in the home.  If you already have pets in your home,  a meet and greet may be needed.  Also, providing confirmation of basic veterinary care provided your animals is helpful to the process.     

Adoption Application

Questions about adoption? Contact our shelter: 607-776-3039  11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri and Sat  - Closed on Thurs & Sun

Applications can be brought in to the shelter. All adoptions are pending application approval. 

A portion of our adoptable animals can be viewed by clicking here

Pawz & Purrz Animal Rescue can be found online and on Facebook.  As a fostering program, we don't have a physical location, but for Clear the Shelters this year, we will be appearing at the Tractor Supply in Painted Post.  We have both dogs and cats available for adoption, however adoption fees will be waived for cats and kittens only.


Questions about adoption? Contact:

Vicki Eichenlaub
P: (607) 329-5839

Please fill out your application online first by August 15 to be pre-approved by Clear the Shelters day and make sure that your veterinarian is aware that we will be calling to verify existing pet vaccinations are up to date. 

Cats at Stray Haven may be adopted same day with approved applications. Please bring your proof to show you may have pets if you rent. You can meet and pet all of our Cats in the Community and Kitten Rooms. Your adopted cat will already be spayed or neutered, FeLV/FIV tested negative and up-to-date on essential vaccinations (Rabies, distemper combo).

We look forward to introducing you to our shelter dogs in the Multi-Purpose Room. This environment helps the dogs focus on meeting their prospective new family and enjoy the meet and greet.  Completed Dog Adoption Applications can be reviewed within 1 day. If you rent, please bring your rental agreement allowing pets to speed your application. If you have a dog, we will need to schedule a meet & greet for the dogs, please call ahead to arrange your time (your dog's proof of vaccination required). Your adopted dog will be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on essential vaccinations (Rabies, distemper combo, bordatella) and microchipped. You will also receive a personalized engraved pet tag.

Adoption fees will be waived, all animals may be adopted for spay/neuter fee only.  We are also offering "Name Your Adoption Donation" on our long term residents.

Adoption Form

Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

P: (607) 565-2859
E: adopt@strayhavenspca.com

Phone: 607-257-1822 ext. 221
Email: adoptions@spcaonline.com

The Tompkins County SPCA will only be waiving the adoption fees for kittens and adult cats. The Tompkins Co. SPCA will also be offering rabbits and guinea pigs during the Clear the Shelters Adoption Event. 

Click here to print an adoption application.

Driving Directions:

  • Route 13 North
  • Drive 2.8 miles Past Triphammer Rd. Exit
  • Turn right on Hanshaw Rd.
  • Proceed to Stop Sign; Turn right
  • Drive .75 mile; SPCA on right

When a gunman opened fire inside an El Paso Walmart, killing 22 people and wounding dozens more, scores of first responders stepped up to help the victims.

Their work is taxing, both physically and mentally. To help the paramedics, firefighters, nurses and doctors cope with the incredible stress, trauma and grief in the aftermath of the tragic event, a San Antonio-based health care group deployed a special team of four-legged caregivers.

Methodist Healthcare Systems sent their Emergency Services Facility dog team to El Paso to provide “unconditional love and support” to the heroes who served the community in the wake of the tragic events. Chanel, Lady and Rudy flew to El Paso Sunday and spent the week visiting first responder stations and hospitals throughout the city.

“The response has been great,” said Frank Trifilio, an EMS relations manager and Lady’s dog handler. “As we go to these dispatch centers, where first responders are operating on site, the reaction is overwhelming. Lots of smiles, lots of bright eyes.”

At the Del Sol Medical Center, where 11 of the wounded were treated, including two victims that later died at the hospital, the dogs provided much needed relief.   

“Anything that we can do to just to give them a small break,” said EMS relations manager and Chanel’s handler Brandon Miller. “It’s really cool to see even just a nurse who takes a moment to sit down, pet the dog, get up, give that sigh of relief and move to the next one.”

Miller notes that first responders, doctors and nurses typically move from one medical emergency to another, and the repeated exposure coupled with demanding schedules can result in emotional trauma.

“They have 10 feet to walk out that door and walk in to the next [patient’s] room and make sure that person knows they’re the most important person to that nurse, to that doctor or to that tech at that time,” Miller said. “It takes a ton of energy.”

According to Miller, the rate of suicide among first responders — firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement — has increased in recent years from one every seven days to one a day. He said in emergency rooms across the country there’s a big demand for staff to be able to deal with stress and trauma, and he believes the dogs are able to provide that source of comfort.

“There’s a real stigma around [suicide] and we hope to use these dogs to talk about the issue and help get them through tough situations,” Miller added. 

The dogs are rescues from animal shelters and trained by Service Dogs Inc., a non-profit organization that provides service dogs free of charge for people with disabilities, veterans and facility dogs for courthouses and first responders. 

Chanel, an almost 2-year-old yellow Lab/Golden Retriever mix, was the first dog to join Methodist Healthcare System’s Emergency Services Facility dog team, which launched in May of this year. Rudy and Lady, both 2-year-old yellow Labs, joined the team last month. 

“The dogs are trained to seek out people in need and can identify them in a crowd,” said Miller, adding that these dogs “can reach places in the heart no human can.”

Rudy, Lady and Chanel are able to provide staffers with heartwarming interactions so that they can, in turn, continue providing care for those injured who are still hospitalized. 

The dogs are expected to fly back to San Antonio Friday.

