The Time Is Meow: Clear The Shelters Hosts ‘Bark Week’

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Help WETM-TV ‘Clear the Shelters!’ We hope you come out on Saturday, August 25 -Aug 29th, 2020, and adopt a furry friend!

Adoption fees are waived at participating shelters, during this time only, pending application approval. Other fees may still apply.

Here’s are participating adoption shelters in the Twin Tiers:

The Animal Care Sanctuary is a no-kill sanctuary with locations in East Smithfield and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Our mission is to provide a safe and caring refuge for companion animals, inspire change through education, provide adoption services, and support spay/neuter initiatives.

Questions about adoption? Contact the shelter:

Emily Shaffer, Adoption Coordinator
P: (570) 596-2200 x101
E: eshaffer@animalcaresanctuary.org

To be sure the process is smooth, please bring all veterinary records the day of Clear the Shelters, as most veterinarian offices are not open on weekends. Without veterinary records of current furry family members, we cannot complete a same-day adoption. Get ahead of the game and fill out an application a few days prior to arriving and we will work to get you preapproved.

Clear The Shelters “Bark Week” powered by Google Meet is showcasing shelter pets with the hopes of virtually connecting available animals with adoptive families across the country.

The “Bark Week” events take place Aug. 10 to 14 virtually at 4 p.m. local time in select cities with the following partner organizations.

  • Aug. 10 in Huntington, New York (Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center)
  • Aug. 11 in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania SPCA)
  • Aug. 12 in Chicago (Chicago Animal Care and Control)
  • Aug. 13 in Pasadena (Pasadena Humane Society)
  • Aug. 14 in Irving, Texas (Irving Animal Services)

Imagine online speed dating but with animals.

Event hosts Jacque Reid and Johnny Bananas highlight shelter pets that are in need of forever homes from the animal shelters. Advance registration is encouraged here.

Attendees are welcome to submit questions in the chat, and a shelter representative will answer questions about the animal on camera.

Links to the shelter’s website and animal biographies will be available in the chat. 

Now in its sixth year, Clear The Shelters, an initiative of NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo Local Group, has facilitated more than 410,000 shelter pet adoptions across the United States. This year, the “Adopt & Donate” monthlong campaign has gone virtual and has more than 1,000 participating shelters.

