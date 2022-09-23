Follow the hard-working staff at the Dumb Friends League in Denver, CO as they care for their animals with the help of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
Nearly 140 At-Risk Dogs, Cats To Be Adopted After …
Nearly 140 at-risk dogs and cats will soon find forever homes after being airlifted from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana and Alabama early Tuesday morning.
More than 100 dogs and 25 cats will be taken to nine animal shelters in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia that will help pair the animals with new families.
The rescued animals aboard the plane include dogs who tested positive for heartworms, hard-to-place large dogs and homeless cats.
“Right now in Louisiana, we’re at critical capacity in the animal shelters,” said Rebecca Lirette, Iberville Parish Animal Shelter’s assistant director. “These Good Flight programs truly save lives.”
The First Lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, helped to welcome the animals at the airport when they arrived in her state. Murphy was seen petting and playing with several of the animals, including Dobby, a hairless and scabby puppy who was dumped on the streets on Louisiana and left to fend for herself.
“It makes me want to cry,” Murphy said. “I’m really thrilled for these 140 [dogs and cats] who have been so carefully attended to and I think whoever adopts them obviously is going to take great care of them.”(Credit: Greater Good Charities)
The life-saving pet airlift is the second “Good Flights” mission in NBCUniversal Local’s eighth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The first airlift mission transported 155 cats from South Florida to Massachusetts on August 2, which also helped kickoff the nationwide campaign.
Last year’s inaugural pet airlift flew more than 150 cats and dogs from Louisiana to New Jersey and Massachusetts, where they were adopted into new homes.
Greater Good Charities’ Good Flights program is funded by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and The Animal Rescue Site. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also donate more than 6,000 pounds of pet food to participating shelters that helped send and receive the at-risk animals.
Since Clear The Shelters began in 2015, more than 700,000 pets found forever families in new homes across the United States.
To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.
155 At-Risk Cats Flown From Florida to Massachusetts, …
The 155 at-risk cats that were flown from overpopulated animal shelters in Florida to Massachusetts and New Jersey earlier this month were adopted as part of NBC Universal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign.
The flight took off on Aug. 2, the cats received any necessary medical care and were then put up for adoption at Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA-Angell.
Each cat has now found a forever home.
On Aug. 30, at the close of NBC’s Clear The Shelters, another 50 dogs will be flown from Louisiana to New Jersey’s Morristown Airport. The dogs will receive medical care before being put up for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.
Clear The Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption and monetary donations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico during the month of August.
The flights are in partnership with Greater Good Charities‘ Good Flights program, The Animal Rescue Site and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
Clear The Shelters is an annual effort with NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The animal adoption campaign first launched in 2015 and has helped more than 700,000 pets find homes.Clear The Shelters 2022
You can find more information about participating animal shelters, rescues and local adoption events on ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt Beagle Rescued …
A beagle rescued from allegedly inhumane conditions at a Virginia breeding facility is getting a fairy tale ending.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted a 7-year-old dog named Mama Mia, the Beagle Freedom Project said.
Mia and her eight newborn puppies were moved from Virginia to Maryland before getting transferred to a rescue facility in California where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met their new furry family member, the L.A. Times reported.
Markle personally called Shannon Keith, the Beagle Freedom Project’s founder, and said she wanted to help an older dog, Keith told the L.A. Times.
Markle seems to have a soft spot for rescued beagles. The Duchess, who once described herself as a “proud rescue dog owner,” previously adopted a beagle named Guy and brought him to England when she joined the royal family.Mia Among Thousands of Beagles Rescued From Envigo Facility
According to the rescue, Mia was among 4,000 beagles ordered to be removed last month from the facility in Cumberland, Virginia, where they were being bred and sold to laboratories that conduct animal experimentation, NBC Washington reported.
Federal authorities have accused the facility, operated by Envigo, of violating the Animal Welfare Act’s “minimum standards for handling and housing the beagles.”
Many of the beagles have been handed over to rescue organizations in the D.C. area, including the Humane Rescue Alliance and Homeward Trails, and to shelters across the country.
The dogs hadn’t played with toys, gone on walks or tasted treats before, Mirah Horowitz, founder and executive director of Virginia-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, said in a release.
After successfully finding homes for 10 of the dogs, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue says it took in their second group of 10 beagles on Wednesday.
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue says anyone interested in adopting one of the beagles can submit an adoption questionnaire. The rescue is also planning two in-person adoption events.
- Saturday, Aug. 27, noon to 2 p.m. at PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, (3351 Richmond Highway)
- Sunday, Aug. 28, noon to 3 p.m. at PetSmart in Silver Spring, Maryland (12020 Cherry Hill Road)

Clear The Shelters TV Special Celebrates 8 Years …
Beginning this Friday on NBC stations and COZI TV, “The Blacklist” actor Amir Arison will host a Clear The Shelters live television special celebrating eight years of NBCUniversal Local’s annual pet adoption and donation campaign, which runs through the end of August.
This year’s half-hour special will highlight feel-good stories of animal rescues and adoptions, celebrate the volunteers who go above and beyond to make sure animals find new homes, and check in with some of the famous faces who have made room in their lives for new four-legged friends. Also featured will be heartwarming and humorous viral pet videos and special features from content partner The Dodo.
Arison, a longtime regular on acclaimed NBC drama “The Blacklist” who’s currently starring in “The Kite Runner” on Broadway, is also a passionate animal rescue advocate.
“It might seem like there is nothing cuter than a puppy or kitten, but there is nothing sweeter than saving a life,” Arison said. “Adopt, don’t shop.”More About Clear The Shelters
Arison spoke about how his own rescue pup, Reina, changed his life for the better.
“When we rescued Reina, my little perfect mutt, my life changed forever and I can’t imagine life without her. Reina makes home feel like home,” the actor said. “With so many sweet souls in need, fostering and adopting pets not only helps shelters, it gives so many dogs and cats new homes. Additionally, it will give your life a whole new dimension of love.”
The 2022 Clear The Shelters half-hour special will air on NBC stations across the country and on COZI TV beginning on Friday, Aug. 26. Check local listings to find out when and how to tune in.
Through this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign, which began on Aug. 1, NBC and Telemundo stations are partnered with more than 1,300 shelters and rescues in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam to promote pet adoption and raise funds. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.
To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.