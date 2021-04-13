Corning Community Food Pantry fighting food insecurity by hosting COVID safe event

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning community Food Pantry is hosting its first virtual fundraising event to help in the fight against food insecurity in the community.

The Spring Giving Weekend kicks off this Friday and lasts throughout the weekend. The food pantry has been feeding people since the 70s, but because of the pandemic, more people have come to them in need of assistance.

“Early on, when the pandemic first hit, I think the numbers were about a 65 percent increase, which was pretty huge,” said Mary Caruso, Executive Director of Corning Community Food Pantry.

There will be a virtual garden during the event. For every one-time donation, a small flower will be added to the garden. When a new monthly donor signs up, a large flower will be added. Caruso said that monthy donations helps them plan and budget throughout the year, but they are gratful for any amount that people are able to give.

The goal is to reach $2,000, but they will be pleased to go even higher. To join the event and donate, go to their Facebook event for more information.