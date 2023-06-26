CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A local burger spot in Corning will be featured as part of a national website to determine some of the best restaurants in the country.

Burgers & Beer, a restaurant that specializes in just that, in Corning, will be featured in a piece on America’s Best Restaurants in July.

America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow will be visiting the restaurant on July 11 to film a production and be added to the list of more than 840 restaurants across 28 states the show has visited so far.

The show displays some of the most popular dishes on the menu at the restaurant while talking about the restaurant’s atmosphere and what goes into each dish.

An interview with owners Karin and Dave Fice will be conducted by ABR Roadshow during the visit to talk about the restaurant’s place in the community on Market Street.

Following the production, a full video will be posted on the America’s Best Restaurants website at a later date.