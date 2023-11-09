N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood this November by offering donors a special holiday gift when they show up to donate.
For the rest of the month, anyone that chooses to donate blood or platelets with Red Cross will receive a pair of “Elf” plus Red Cross socks to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. The offer will take place from Nov. 10 until Nov. 30.
If you’re looking to donate, the following locations will be hosting opportunities in the Twin Tiers:
Chemung County
Elmira
- Nov. 10 – Keller Williams Realty from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
- Nov. 20 – First Presbyterian Church from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Nov. 21 – Southport Fire Department Hall from noon until 6 p.m.
- Nov. 22 – West Elmira Fire Department from noon until 6 p.m.
Horseheads
- Nov. 22 – American Legion Post 442 from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 24 – Arnot Mall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Schuyler County
Montour Falls
- Nov. 29 – Montour Moose Lodge from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Watkins Glen
- Watkins Glen Community from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Steuben County
Arkport
- Nov. 29 – American Legion Post 1248 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Bath
- Nov. 28 – Bath Community – Dormann Library from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Canisteo
- Nov. 21 – American Legion Post 846 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Cohocton
- Nov. 28 – St. Paul Lutheran Church from 1:30 p.m. until 6p.m.
Corning
- Nov. 14 – Corning Community College from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
- Nov. 15 – Corning Community College from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
- Nov. 20 – Emanuel Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Hammondsport
- Nov. 25 – Hammondsport Fire Department from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Wayland
- Nov. 27 – American Legion from noon until 5 p.m.
Yates County
Branchport
- Nov. 21 – Branchport Fire Department from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Himrod
- Nov. 15 -Himrod Fire Department from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Penn Yan
- Nov. 15 – Benton Fire Department from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Rushville
- Nov. 21 – United Methodist Church from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
You can schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment on the Red Cross Donor App, redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.