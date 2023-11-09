N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood this November by offering donors a special holiday gift when they show up to donate.

For the rest of the month, anyone that chooses to donate blood or platelets with Red Cross will receive a pair of “Elf” plus Red Cross socks to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. The offer will take place from Nov. 10 until Nov. 30.

If you’re looking to donate, the following locations will be hosting opportunities in the Twin Tiers:

Chemung County

Elmira

Nov. 10 – Keller Williams Realty from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 – First Presbyterian Church from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Nov. 21 – Southport Fire Department Hall from noon until 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 – West Elmira Fire Department from noon until 6 p.m.

Horseheads

Nov. 22 – American Legion Post 442 from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 – Arnot Mall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Schuyler County

Montour Falls

Nov. 29 – Montour Moose Lodge from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen Community from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Steuben County

Arkport

Nov. 29 – American Legion Post 1248 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Bath

Nov. 28 – Bath Community – Dormann Library from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Canisteo

Nov. 21 – American Legion Post 846 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Cohocton

Nov. 28 – St. Paul Lutheran Church from 1:30 p.m. until 6p.m.

Corning

Nov. 14 – Corning Community College from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 – Corning Community College from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Emanuel Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Hammondsport

Nov. 25 – Hammondsport Fire Department from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wayland

Nov. 27 – American Legion from noon until 5 p.m.

Yates County

Branchport

Nov. 21 – Branchport Fire Department from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Himrod

Nov. 15 -Himrod Fire Department from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Penn Yan

Nov. 15 – Benton Fire Department from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Rushville

Nov. 21 – United Methodist Church from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment on the Red Cross Donor App, redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.