ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. has announced that the Annual Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade will be returning this year for its 65th year of spreading holiday cheer.

The parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. and will host over 20 floats and 200 costume characters. The parade is sponsored by Community Bank, N.A., Kennedy Valve and Chemung Supply Corporation.