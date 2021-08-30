Eastside Farmers Market holding back to school event

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – This Tuesday, August 31st from 3-6 p.m. the EastSide Farmers’ Market is hosting a Back-to-School event together with the Elmira City School District, the Family Reading Partnership of Chemung Valley, and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) Community Service Club. The Market, which is held each Tuesday at 760 E. Water St. in Elmira, NY is administered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County.



At this special Back-to-School Event the Elmira City School District will be doing school registration, the Family Reading Partnership of Chemung Valley will be handing out free books for toddlers to teens, and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) Community Service Club will be handing out free backpacks with school supplies as supplies last. Local musician Andy G. Fagan will be providing live music at the event.

This event is free to the public. Local Farmers will be selling their seasonal produce, microgreens, maple syrup, jams, jellies, homemade goods, and more. The Market proudly accepts EBT/SNAP through the generous support of market sustainer F.M. Howell Packaging, Fresh Connect Checks, and FMNP Senior and WIC Coupons. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung will be processing EBT/SNAP purchases at the Market and providing education and resources. Other local community organizations will also be attending the event.

For more details, please call Leah Sorensen (607)734-4453 extension 207 or visit Chemung County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website or the East Side Farmers’ Market Facebook page.